Ange Postecoglou provides positive Maddison fitness update

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou provides positive James Maddison fitness update ahead of their Premier League match against Bournemouth. Maddison should be fit despite sustaining an ankle injury in last weekend’s win over Manchester United. “Madders trained today unrestricted. We’ll see how he pulls up but at this stage it looks like he will be available,” Postecoglou said. “I think it was the incident when (Cristian) Romero got brought down, he had a shot and it was a block tackle (by Antony). “His ankle was a bit sore after that but the medical team looked after him. “People would have seen him in a moon boot but it was more precautionary. He has felt good and probably could have trained yesterday.”