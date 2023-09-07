Alex Butler cannot be discharged from Temple Street Children’s Hospital due to lack of available nursing care

A young boy who has spent the last five months in Temple Street Children’s Hospital cannot be discharged due to a lack of available nursing care in his hometown.

Alex Butler (12) from Clonmel, Co Tipperary was due to be reunited at home with his twin brother and three other siblings - but now his family fear he will be stuck in hospital for much longer because he cannot access the care he needs.

He has battled with his health for much of his life after being born prematurely at 28 weeks. In April this year, he was admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties after a viral infection and had to undergo a tracheostomy.

He also has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. His family have praised their “little superhero” for overcoming so many difficulties - but admit their hearts are broken after learning that they will not be able to bring him home.