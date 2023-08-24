AIB cancelled direct debits for Ulster Bank tracker mortgages

AIB has had to apologise for a second blunder in its handling of mortgages it bought from Ulster Bank.

The bank was forced into a U-turn earlier this month when it wrote to a number of former Ulster Bank tracker customers mistakenly telling them their monthly repayments would have to rise by up to €600 a month.

It later withdrew the letter and said it was a mistake. Now it has emerged that a small number of former Ulster Bank tracker customers have had the direct debits, that should be paying their mortgages, cancelled.

AIB admitted that what it said was a small number of former Ulster Bank customers had their direct debits used to pay their mortgages cancelled this month.

It is understood the issue only impacts a couple of dozen customers, but it is still an embarrassment for the bank coming so soon after the previous blunder.

“We are aware of a small number of customers whose direct debits were cancelled when their accounts moved to AIB following our purchase of Ulster Bank tracker mortgages.

“We are contacting any customers who had a direct debit cancelled to confirm we are working to resolve this error.”

AIB said it has alternative mortgage repayment methods in place for these customers.