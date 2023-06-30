AIB accused of discriminating against buyers of second-hand homes

Homebuyers could face paying over €200 a month more to buy a secondhand home compared to a new build after mortgage rate rises announced by AIB. After the banking group announced fixed and variable rates for AIB, EBS and Haven borrowers will rise by up to 0.7 percentage points, the banking group was accused of discriminating against buyers of secondhand homes. This is because it has not increased its fixed rates for those who qualify for a ‘green mortgage’. With ‘green mortgages’ banks offer cheaper rates for loans for homes with an energy rating of B3 or lower. As this is difficult to achieve in older properties, they are essentially loans for new, better insulated and much more energy-efficient homes. The move follows the eighth rise in key European Central Bank rates announced this month. There is now a gap of 1.35pc between the green mortgage rates and other fixed rates following the latest rises. Mortgage broker Michael Dowling said the bank was discriminating against those who were unable to buy a new home, of which there is a chronic shortage. “I strongly object to AIB, EBS and Haven discriminating in favour of those who buy new properties and against those buying second-hand homes. There are many reasons why borrowers buy a second-hand property,” he said. He added that the difference in AIB rates on a €300,000 mortgage with a 90pc loan to value between a five-year ordinary fixed rate and the green equivalent would be €205 a month. “This trend is not to be encouraged, in my opinion – it is blatantly unfair,” Mr Dowling said.