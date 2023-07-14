Actors join writers on picket line as Sir Kenneth Branagh voices his support for Sag-Aftra strike
Hollywood actors will join writers on the picket line, sparking an industry-wide shutdown in a row about pay and the impact of artificial intelligence. The strike, which starts at 8am UK time on Friday, comes after the union which represents around 160,000 members of the industry and Hollywood studios failed to reach an agreement on a fairer split of profits and increased safeguarding around AI rights.