Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at court to stand trial for alleged sex offences

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will stand trial on Wednesday accused of sex offences against four men. The Hollywood star, 63, previously denied 12 charges including sexual assault and indecent assault. Southwark Crown Court will hear about allegations from between 2001 and 2013. The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.