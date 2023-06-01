Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in a retrial on charges of sexual assault against several women through the Church of Scientology in the early 2000s. After deliberating for a little over a week, a Los Angeles jury delivered the verdict yesterday. Jurors were unable to come to a verdict on a third count of rape. With this conviction, however, Masterson could face a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison. The 47-year-old actor was accused of drugging and raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.