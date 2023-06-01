Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

Darren Halley

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in a retrial on charges of sexual assault against several women through the Church of Scientology in the early 2000s. After deliberating for a little over a week, a Los Angeles jury delivered the verdict yesterday. Jurors were unable to come to a verdict on a third count of rape. With this conviction, however, Masterson could face a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison. The 47-year-old actor was accused of drugging and raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.

Popular VideosMore