Actor and musician Dominic Fike discusses death of co-star and friend Angus Cloud during Houston performance

Actor and musician Dominic Fike took a moment out of his concert in Texas on Tuesday to honor his late “Euphoria” costar Angus Cloud. A video shared by TikTok user @dreamydstny shows Fike on stage at 713 Music Hall in Houston Tuesday night, addressing fans one day after the death of Cloud at the age of 25. “I’ve been like, sulking all day, you know?” he tells the crowd. “I guess I lost a friend of mine recently. He died the other night, which is wild to say because I’m not really like, I don’t deal with grief often. It just doesn’t, I haven’t had a lot of death happen, you know, around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird.” Fike said he was on his way to get a massage when he received word of cloud’s death. “Obviously I didn’t get the massage, you know, I felt really stupid. He probably would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, go ahead,’ you know? Even this tonight, I was sitting in the green room, and it felt… You know when things just feel, like, trivial? Like you feel really small, and the timeline gets sort of stretched out?” he said. “I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark. You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in,” he said. According to a statement from Cloud’s family, the actor “struggled” with the recent death of his father, who was buried just a week before. Credit: @dreamydstny / POP NATION /TMX