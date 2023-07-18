Acting chairwoman of BBC tells committee of 'huge pressure' to name Huw Edwards
The acting chairwoman of the BBC has told peers that there was “huge pressure” on the corporation to name Huw Edwards as the presenter caught up in a controversy. Dame Elan Closs Stephens told a pre-arranged meeting of the Communications and Digital Committee on Tuesday that she was “informed immediately” following allegations that a BBC presenter paid a young person for explicit images. She said the corporation’s board met twice to discuss the controversy following The Sun newspaper, which initially made the claims, publishing its July 8 front page.