A shaman’s approach to renovation

As an organisational psychologist, a transformational coach and a shaman, Leisha McGrath describes her work as “bringing change from the inside out”. And so she brought all her transformational, organisational skills (and her shamanism) to the task of transforming 9 Maretimo Road, Blackrock from a 1930s end-of-terrace, three-bedroomed house into a 21st-century, four-bedroomed residence with air-to-water heating and a plug-in point for the electric car. The house is part of a scheme of houses built by developer Thomas Archer in the 1930s, who bought the remnants of what was once an extensive property centred around Maretimo House, the seat of the titled Lawless family. The title became extinct when Frederick Lawless, Lord Cloncurry, died in 1929. The 30-room, 18th-century Maretimo mansion was eventually demolished in 1970.