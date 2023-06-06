A Major Ukrainian Hydroelectric Power Dam has been blown up resulting of multiple towns evacuating

Watch as Footage shows a major A hydroelectric power dam situated in the Kherson Oblast of southern Ukraine has been deliberately blown up, resulting in significant consequences.

This major incident has prompted the immediate evacuation of thousands of individuals residing in close proximity to the Dnipro River.

Experts specializing in dam construction from Europe have warned that this deliberate act of destruction is expected to cause extensive damage to land, infrastructure, and property on a large scale.

In the video, simulation models show what the flooding of the Kherson region below the Nova Kachovka dam will likely look like.