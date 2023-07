Cork’s finest is about to go supernova. With Christopher Nolan’s imminent historical thriller Oppenheimer, the incomparable Cillian Murphy makes the leap from big-screen supporting favourite to bona-fide blockbuster lead. It’s been a long time coming, and early buzz suggests that Nolan’s epic – which stars Murphy as theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer, “father of the atomic bomb” – features a career-best turn from the Ballintemple native.