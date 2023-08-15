7 Day Weather Forecast (15th of August to 21st of August)

Met Éireann forecasts a bright day ahead with sunny spells and some scattered showers. It will dry out in many parts of the country by this evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are expected before dropping to between 8 to 12 degrees overnight. Some patches of mist and fog may form, though will clear by morning. Tomorrow will bring more sunny spells and scattered showers that are most likely in northern and eastern counties. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are expected, continuing into Thursday and the rest of the weekend. It will be a mainly dry day on Thursday before the rain returns on Friday.