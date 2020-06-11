The big read: the long wait for a straight message on masks

It is 5.30pm on Wednesday and Grafton Street is beginning to wind down for the evening. Most of the shops that have reopened will close at 6pm — at least an hour earlier than they did before the coronavirus pandemic upended everything — and the number on the street is way down on a normal midweek at this time of day.

But for anyone who ventured here at the height of lockdown — when foxes seemed to be among the only signs of life — a stroll down the famous shopping thoroughfare suggests some form of normality is returning, even if several stores remain boarded up.

Anyone expecting significant numbers wearing masks or face coverings is in for a shock, however. Despite a Department of Health survey this week suggesting that 28pc of us are “covering up” when we leave home, only a tiny proportion of people seem to be wearing them.

From a vantage outside the shuttered Bewley’s café, Review counts just seven out of 100 passers-by wearing masks over their nose and mouth and a further two people sporting masks around their necks — something Leo Varadkar had said he was concerned about in a 2fm interview that morning. In Brown Thomas, open for the first time since mid-March, it appears that roughly one in 10 customers is wearing a mask, with perhaps a third of staff masked up.

Those proportions broadly seem the same elsewhere, although staff in small retail outlets on the neighbouring South Anne and Duke Streets are more likely than not to be wearing masks.

For leading immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin, it has been disheartening to see how few of us have taken to wearing masks on public transport and in shops where social distancing can be difficult. He is reluctant to blame the public for the low take-up, however.

He is frustrated with communications on masks and from the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) — the body that has dictated so much of Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“The messaging about face masks has been completely confused,” he says. “One moment, they’re saying not to wear them, the next they’re wondering why more aren’t wearing masks.”

On the day that O’Neill speaks to Review, he is especially annoyed. In an address to the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee on Tuesday, Cillian De Gascun, expert virologist and a member of the board of Nphet, said the evidence of the effectiveness of home-made face masks was “not fantastic”. He sought to clarify those comments during a radio interview the next day, saying people should cover their nose and mouth when they cannot maintain social distancing.

“It’s absolutely outrageous,” says O’Neill, who has consistently advocated mask-wearing since the virus was first detected here at the end of February. “What he said [to the committee] completely demotivates people from wearing them.

“We don’t want healthy people to be wearing medical-grade masks because we need to keep that supply for frontline health workers — we want them to be properly wearing cotton face-coverings and many of the home-made ones really are effective. What De Gascun is saying is, basically, ‘Don’t wear them’. It’s the wrong message,” he adds.

O’Neill cites a study from Germany this week that shows the wearing of home-made face masks — while not as effective as their medical equivalents — can significantly slow the transmission of Covid-19. According to the research, compulsory mask-wearing reduces the virus’s daily growth rate by 40pc. A US study also published this week that concluded that the wearing of face masks in public was “the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission”.

It is a stance shared by Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy on the virus. On Thursday, speaking via video link at the Dáil’s committee, he called for face coverings to be used in Ireland — including the home-made variety, as long as they correctly cover the nose and mouth. “What’s really important is how the mask is worn, not how it’s made,” he said.

Nabarro also called for masks to be made mandatory on transport, shops and in public places where people tend to congregate: “We need to push from saying people should do to people must do.”

It is the sort of clear instruction that has been lacking in Ireland’s response to date. On Monday, during an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Health Minister Simon Harris said he was “a little bit concerned” about the low take-up and, while acknowledging that some people were unable to wear masks because of medical conditions, “for those of us who can wear one, we really should”.

On the same day, Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, expressed his surprise at the low proportion of the population wearing masks.

Public information campaign

Yet in early April, when both the number of Covid-19 cases and the death toll were rising alarmingly, the HSE’s chief clinical officer, Colm Henry, was arguing against the use of masks. At a press conference jointly hosted with Holohan, he said: “They confer more risk than benefit in terms of people touching their face more and adjusting the mask and not realising the limits of protection a mask gives you.”

In fairness to Henry, there was a school of thought some months ago that mask-wearing was ineffective. In March, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had insisted that masks would not prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But while Covid-19 was still largely in its infancy then, far more is known about it today.

By the end of April, the CDC was calling for cloth coverings to be used by all. In a statement to Review, the HSE said Henry was following best advice from Infection Protection Control Ireland at the time and added that “evidence and experience in this area has expanded significantly in the past two months”, with all HSE guidance and Nphet recommendations “continually reviewed in light of emerging evidence”.

Leo Varadkar announced in the Dáil on Thursday that a public information campaign would be undertaken to advise the public on the correct way to wear a mask. But the Taoiseach warned that face coverings are “not a magic shield”.

On Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday, Holohan said that the message on masks had not “fully gotten through”. “We’d like to see a higher level of compliance where social distancing can’t be maintained,” he added.

O’Neill says he has sympathy for those trying to govern and issue advice during an ever-changing pandemic, especially as Covid-19 was only formally identified as recently as January, but he says it is time for clarity.

He was one of dozens of medical and scientific professionals who signed an open letter this week expressing alarm at the speed that lockdown is being dismantled, especially after a ‘super-charged’ second phase came into effect on Monday. Central to their argument for reducing the chances of another surge of Covid-19 cases was the mandatory wearing of masks on public transport and in environments where social distancing is difficult — although the somewhat vague wording did not make that clear.

“With more people likely to come in contact with each other now that lockdown is being lifted quicker than anticipated,” O’Neill says, “it’s more important than ever for clarity on mask-wearing. Right now, you’re in the minority if you do, but if it’s made mandatory, I think people will happily get on board with it.”

For Maitiu O Tuathail, a doctor based in the Dublin suburb of Ranelagh and former head of the National Association of General Practitioners, mask-wearing is vital if Ireland is to “crush the curve”.

“I’m seeing older patients who are absolutely wearing them,” he says, “but we need to see far more people in the population doing so, and that just isn’t happening at the moment. Mask-wearing has become commonplace in countries all over the world and there seems to be a resistance to doing it here and to making it mandatory — it’s like the Government hopes it will simply happen.

“They’re advising us to wear a mask right now, but it’s not mandatory. And it feels like it’s an afterthought — not something that’s discussed at length. But when you look abroad, at places like New York, masks have been mandatory there for months. It’s frustrating that Ireland seems to be lagging behind on that regard.”

The wearing of masks is mandatory on public transport in Belgium. Sean Phelan, a Tipperary man who lectures at the University of Antwerp, flew back there on Sunday after more than two months of lockdown here. He was struck by the radical difference between the countries’ approach to masks.

Ethical awareness

“I didn’t see one employee at Dublin Airport wearing a mask,” he says, although he was pleased by the fact that everyone on his Ryanair flight was wearing them, “but when I arrived in Brussels, everyone working at the airport seemed to be wearing one. Everybody on my train from Brussels airport to Antwerp was also wearing a mask. Likewise, everybody on the tram from the central train station to my apartment”.

That gap may be closed after the operator of Dublin and Cork airports said on Thursday that all passengers will be asked to wear masks. The DAA said all staff were being “strongly recommended” to do the same.

Phelan says it is reassuring to see people wearing a mask where social distancing is a challenge. “To my mind, it communicates a basic ethical awareness of our human interdependency. By wearing a mask, I reduce the chances of getting the virus myself, but more importantly, I reduce the chances of unknowingly transmitting the virus to others,” he says.

“I must say I found the Irish government’s communication about masks a bit hopeless while I was home, so the scenes at the airport didn’t surprise me. Of course, wearing a mask is not a ‘magic shield’, but any authoritative science I’ve read clearly indicates that masks are helpful.”

For hairdresser Lisa Eccles, masks are a fundamental part of her sector’s reopening. As vice-president of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, she has been at the forefront of lobbying for salons to reopen in phase three, from June 29, rather than the original plan of July 20.

“We’ve looked at best practice in other countries that have reopened, places like Germany, and masks are part and parcel of it,” she says. “We feel we can reopen safely when both hairdresser and customer are wearing them.”

Eccles is the owner of Zinc Hair and Beauty in Kilmainham, Dublin, and says her conversations with customers show that people are concerned about their safety. “They’re very happy for masks to be part of the experience. They know that it can’t be the same as it was before,” she says.

She and her colleagues will have to get used to mask-wearing for eight or more hours a day and she has advised her staff to wear them whenever out. “I wear them in the shops and where I know that there will be quite a few people,” she says. “You can get used to it very quickly.”

Carmel Murray has got used to it, too. The civil servant is one of a number of people Review meets on Grafton Street who are sporting cloth masks. She has the day off work and is visiting the city centre for the first time in months.

“I’ve bought several of them,” she says, of her gaily coloured mask, “and I’m careful to wash them when I get home. At first, it was hard to get used to — and it has been difficult to wear when the weather is really good — but I wouldn’t dream of going to a supermarket or a clothes shop and not wear one. Not while this virus is still with us.”

Murray started to wear a mask at the end of March. “Obviously, I wasn’t out and about very much then — we were all told to stay at home — but whenever I had to do shopping, I’d wear one.

“Even something as simple as nipping out for milk. If anything, more people seemed to be wearing masks then than now. I get the sense that people have let their guard down a bit.”

That is something that O’Neill is worried about. “It is great that the numbers have gone down so much and social distancing played a huge part in that,” he says, “but this virus has not gone away and the numbers can rise again quickly if we’re not careful.”

Already, there is cause for concern. The number of contacts identified by people diagnosed with Covid-19 has almost doubled since restrictions were eased on May 18. The median number of contacts per diagnosis has risen to close to 3.5 per person over the past fortnight, compared with two when full restrictions were in place. In one case diagnosed last week, the individual named 25 contacts, a level not seen since the early stages of contact-tracing in March.

It’s a sobering reality that makes mandatory mask-wearing an imperative, O’Neill believes. “People would get on board with it,” he says, “I’ve no doubt about that.

“It’s like the smoking ban — people got on with it immediately and it worked. If the Government said it was obligatory under certain circumstances, I’m certain that the vast majority of people would support it.”





About face: How other countries are turning to the mask

Mask-wearing has become increasingly common around the world as the number of Covid-19 cases exceeded 7 million this week. In certain countries, including China, the wearing of masks has been a feature of life for more than a century - they first became commonplace there during the Manchurian plague of 1910/11.

Other countries have had no history of mandatory mask use - until now - and rules enforcing the wearing of face coverings have come into effect in more than 50 countries.

Intriguingly, New Zealand - which announced it had no cases of the virus this week - has never made mask-wearing mandatory, although some immunologists there have called for masks to be worn to ensure that the virus does not take hold again.

On March 18, the Czech Republic was the first country in Europe to make masks compulsory in shops and public transport.

In Colombia, it has been obligatory since April 4 for people to wear masks in shops, outdoor markets and banks.

Austria enforced mask-wearing on April 6 as chancellor Sebastian Kurtz acknowledged that wearing them would take a significant adjustment because "masks are alien to our country".

Poland's government brought in strict rules on masks in mid-April, making them mandatory both in indoor environments and public parks.

On April 22, masks became part of life in Germany and anyone using public transport or shopping is obliged to wear them.

Masks have been mandatory for shops, cafés and transport in France since May 10, when the country emerged from lockdown.

Spain experienced perhaps the most restrictive lockdown in Europe and its mask-wearing policies are among the most stringent: since May 20, everyone above the age of six is obliged to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

On May 30, Pakistan ruled that people must wear masks at mosques, bazaars and on public transport.

From June 15, it will be mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport in England. Anyone who is caught breaching the rules will be fined.