The big read: the long wait for a straight message on masks

As recently as April, a state expert warned against using masks to combat Covid-19, but as evidence of their effectiveness mounts, can a clearer signal convince the public, asks John Meagher

Returning to normality: Shoppers queue outside a reopened Zara store in Grafton Street in Dublin on Monday as lockdown measures are eased Expand
Frustration: Professor Luke O&rsquo;Neill of Trinity College Dublin Expand
&lsquo;Crush the curve&rsquo;: Dr Maitiu O Tuathail. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand
Caution: Lisa Eccles, vice-president of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, at the launch of the new guidelines. Expand
Covenant: Nuns wear protective masks during the Corpus Christi procession in the Polish city of Krakow on Thursday Expand

It is 5.30pm on Wednesday and Grafton Street is beginning to wind down for the evening. Most of the shops that have reopened will close at 6pm — at least an hour earlier than they did before the coronavirus pandemic upended everything — and the number on the street is way down on a normal midweek at this time of day.

But for anyone who ventured here at the height of lockdown — when foxes seemed to be among the only signs of life — a stroll down the famous shopping thoroughfare suggests some form of normality is returning, even if several stores remain boarded up.

Anyone expecting significant numbers wearing masks or face coverings is in for a shock, however. Despite a Department of Health survey this week suggesting that 28pc of us are “covering up” when we leave home, only a tiny proportion of people seem to be wearing them.

