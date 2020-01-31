UK rates held steady as BoE readies for Brexit

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold in governor Mark Carney's final meeting, waiting for more evidence of an economic rebound before supporting it with a cut.

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold in governor Mark Carney's final meeting, waiting for more evidence of an economic rebound before supporting it with a cut.

Policymakers voted 7-2 to keep the benchmark at 0.75pc, an unchanged split from their previous meeting.

The committee noted that surveys of business activity had picked up "quite markedly in some cases" since prime minister Boris Johnson's election victory removed much of the near-term uncertainty related to Brexit.

Yet officials also signalled easing may be needed soon, cutting GDP forecasts to the lowest level since the global financial crisis and predicting inflation will only return to target by the end of 2021.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In