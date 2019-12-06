Tablet Business

Friday 6 December 2019

Saudi Aramco prices world's biggest IPO

An employee in a branded helmet is pictured at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Hadeel Al Sayegh

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) will be the biggest in history, but will still fall significantly short of the $2trn (€1.8trn) valuation sought by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Aramco priced its IPO at 32 riyals (€7.70) per share, the top of its indicative range, according to three sources, raising $25.6bn and beating Alibaba's record $25bn listing in 2014. At that level, Aramco has a market valuation of $1.7trn, comfortably overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable listed firm. But the listing, expected this month on the Riyadh stock exchange, is a far cry from the blockbuster debut envisaged by the prince.

Irish Independent

