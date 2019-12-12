Firing up markets: Aramco shares jump on debut to value oil giant at $1.88trn
Aya Batrawy Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco gained 10pc in its first moments on the stock market in a dramatic debut that held until closing and pushed its value up to $1.88trn (€1.7trn), surpassing Apple as the largest listed firm in the world.
Trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange came after a mammoth $25.6bn initial public offering that set the record as the biggest in history, overtaking the $25bn raised by China's Alibaba in 2014.
Demand during the book-building period for Aramco's IPO reached $106bn, with most of that generated by Saudi investment. Aramco, owned by the state, has sold a 1.5pc stake in the company, pricing its shares before trading at 32 Saudi riyals, or about €7.70.
At a pre-trading auction earlier in the morning, bids for Aramco had already reached the 10pc limit on stock price fluctuation allowed by Tadawul.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
That pushed the price of shares in opening moments to 35.2 riyals, where it held until closing. An attack in September blamed on Iran struck Aramco's main processing facility, but the company remains attractive to many local investors.
Aramco is worth more than the top five oil companies - Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP - combined. It also has one of the lowest costs of production. Associated Press
Indo Business