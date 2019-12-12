Aya Batrawy Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco gained 10pc in its first moments on the stock market in a dramatic debut that held until closing and pushed its value up to $1.88trn (€1.7trn), surpassing Apple as the largest listed firm in the world.

Firing up markets: Aramco shares jump on debut to value oil giant at $1.88trn

Trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange came after a mammoth $25.6bn initial public offering that set the record as the biggest in history, overtaking the $25bn raised by China's Alibaba in 2014.

Demand during the book-building period for Aramco's IPO reached $106bn, with most of that generated by Saudi investment. Aramco, owned by the state, has sold a 1.5pc stake in the company, pricing its shares before trading at 32 Saudi riyals, or about €7.70.

At a pre-trading auction earlier in the morning, bids for Aramco had already reached the 10pc limit on stock price fluctuation allowed by Tadawul.

