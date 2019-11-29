Boldly going: UK invests in Euro space missions

The UK Space Agency has committed £374m (€438m) a year to the European space programme.

The funding will contribute towards international space initiatives to address climate change, deliver high-speed mobile technology and return the first samples from Mars.

The £347m per year for five years - the UK's largest ever investment in the European Space Agency (ESA) - will help deliver international space programmes.

The UK's investment secures its involvement in building the Lunar Gateway - a new space station orbiting the moon, returning the first samples from Mars, and removing space junk to prevent collisions in space.

