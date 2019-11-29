Boldly going: UK invests in Euro space missions
The UK Space Agency has committed £374m (€438m) a year to the European space programme.
The funding will contribute towards international space initiatives to address climate change, deliver high-speed mobile technology and return the first samples from Mars.
The £347m per year for five years - the UK's largest ever investment in the European Space Agency (ESA) - will help deliver international space programmes.
The UK's investment secures its involvement in building the Lunar Gateway - a new space station orbiting the moon, returning the first samples from Mars, and removing space junk to prevent collisions in space.
The ESA also has plans for new satellites to help better understand climate change and conduct research in space technology that will deliver high-speed mobile technology such as 5G and satellite broadband services. .
At its ministerial council in Seville ESA confirmed that all astronauts from the class of 2009 will return to the International Space Station before 2024.
In total, ESA member states committed €14.4bn to its projects for the next five years.
