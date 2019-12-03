Airbus still gets support from the EU - WTO report

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has found that the European Union has failed to withdraw all subsidies to planemaker Airbus even after the US slapped tariffs on goods from Europe - including Irish butter and cream liqueurs.

Three people familiar with the matter said a new WTO compliance report found that the Airbus A350 jetliner continues to be subsidised as a result of earlier government loans, they said.

However, the WTO could scale back the amount of harm deemed to have been caused to US rival Boeing, which influenced a decision to allow $7.5bn (€6.7bn) of US tariffs against the EU earlier this year, two of the people said.

The United States imposed tariffs on European goods including most Airbus planes and products from cheese to handbags and whiskey in October.

