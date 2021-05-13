Why we never got over ‘Bennifer’ – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck taught my generation about grown-up glamour 

I could never understand the fuss over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt getting back together, and generally don’t raise an eyebrow for celebrity break-up/make-up stories.

Ah, but when I heard that ‘Bennifer’ (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) could be back on, along with legions of fans across the globe, I felt a flutter of fashion and beauty nostalgia. Don’t judge me.

As archive pictures of the most famous couple of the early 2000s began to circulate after being spotted vacationing together 17 years after calling off their engagement, it was clear why news of their possible re-coupling had peaked such an interest.

In the noughties, Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48) were a sartorial slice of inspiration for fashion and beauty followers, way before Instagram existed.

Expand Close Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the film premiere of 'Daredevil' on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the film premiere of 'Daredevil' on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Take Affleck. For those who don’t recall his clean-cut image at this time, look no further than his cameo in Lo’s Jenny from the Block music video, in which he pumps gas and lounges with Lopez on a yacht, sporting a fresh white tank top and chinos, a world away from the actor’s usual just-got-out-bed attire.

With his face self-tanned, hair slicked back and body svelte and in-shape, Affleck has never looked better than when he was under J-Lo’s fashion influence, something even she has since admitted. And, while Lopez has rarely put a foot wrong when it comes to her own style, if you ask me, some of her most memorable beauty moments were during the ‘Bennifer’ years.

A modern day Burton and Taylor, she, dripping in jewels, and he, fitted in immaculate tailoring, when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the red carpet, all eyes were on them.

Expand Close Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of Gigli in Westwood, California, in 2003. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of Gigli in Westwood, California, in 2003. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

One of the first romances to be graced — or cursed, depending on how you look at it — with a hybrid nickname, like many power couples, from Harry and Meghan to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, their looks morphed into one highly marketable style.

For me, and many others of my generation, the 2000s were the closest equivalent to the 1980s, when glamour was unapologetic.

Expand Close Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez watch an LA Lakers game in Los Angeles in 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez watch an LA Lakers game in Los Angeles in 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

If you were adulting during the ‘Bennifer’ years, which culminated in a decadent pink diamond engagement ring, custom-made by Harry Winston, their style reign marked the beginning of a glamour comeback after a long minimalism phase of no make-up make-up and shapeless spaghetti strap frocks.

Nothing against spaghetti straps — Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Kate Moss both did them proud — but a dose of decadence was long overdue, and ‘Bennifer’ provided it unabashedly.

Expand Close Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusettes, in 2003. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusettes, in 2003. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

At film premiers and awards ceremonies, Lopez’s smoky eyes and grandiose Elizabeth Taylor inspired up-dos influenced the return of retro glamour, exemplified by her momentary affair with vintage frocks, including that one-shoulder mint green Valentino cape dress, modelled on a similar one worn by Jackie Kennedy-Onassis. Accessorised with a sleek middle-parted bun, dewy skin and fresh, apricot lips, I can’t remember a look I’d longed to replicate more than this.

With the help of her make-up artist, Scott Barnes, J-Lo’s make-up during the ‘Bennifer’ years inspired the healthy glow aesthetic you now see everywhere today. Lopez’s golden complexion, contoured and highlighted cheekbones, glossy nude lips and bright under-eyes are now copied and decoded regularly on Instagram. Back then, however, J-Lo’s glow was a highly guarded industry secret. Perhaps that’s what made it so sought after.

Expand Close Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the Oscars red carpet in 2003. Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the Oscars red carpet in 2003. Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Whether #bennifer is here to stay or not, it’s been a blast to look back at their fashion and beauty/grooming moments, many of which are still a source of style inspiration to this day.

And, if they are indeed reunited as a couple, phase two of the duo’s style journey will no doubt be just as fun to witness in real time. I wonder if Affleck held onto that pink Harry Winston rock...

© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2021

Four iconic noughties couples

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

If early noughties style can be summed up in just one image, it’s Justin and Britney wearing double denim at 2001’s American Music Awards. Fashion fails aside, the couple had a sweet backstory, co-starring in The Mickey Mouse Club when they were 11 and finding romantic feelings for each other in their 20s. But they suddenly split in 2002, Justin wrote Cry Me A River about the break-up and their relationship is now just a minor footnote in Britney’s turbulent history.

Expand Close Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gisele Bundchen

Titanic star Leo has a longstanding history of dating models and Victoria Secret’s Angel Gisele remains one of his longest relationships to date. The two were together from 2000-2005, before calling it splits. Gisele later revealed in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life that lifestyle differences caused their break up — she wanted to cut out alcohol, cigarettes and caffeine, while her beau didn’t feel the same way.

Expand Close Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen at the 2005 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen at the 2005 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling

For fans of The Notebook, it was a fantasy come through when the film’s two stars began dating a year, with Ryan declaring their relationship to be “a hell of a lot more romantic” than their characters’ screen story. But they weren’t destined to have a happy ending and split in 2007 after two years together. Both moved on and Mean Girls star Rachel has one child with her partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden, while Ryan is happily coupled up with actress Eva Mendes, the mother of his two daughters.

Expand Close Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

Any round-up of iconic noughties couples is incomplete without referencing Brad and Jen. After their Malibu cliff-top wedding in 2000, they stayed together until 2005 when they announced their split, which seemed to be less of a seven-year itch, and more of an Angelina Jolie-induced one. They both went on to wed and divorce subsequent partners but the hope never dies, especially on the internet, that one day they will be reunited again.