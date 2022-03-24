Why Kate Middleton’s sleek new hairdo is a great choice for women in their forties

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a royal tour this week in the Caribbean, in case you hadn’t noticed.

As well as showcasing an impressively stylish wardrobe, including a certain beautiful fuchsia Vampire’s Wife silk dress, Kate has also revealed an updated beauty look.

She has ditched the signature soft, buttery caramel highlights that have lifted her natural dark brunette hair for a number of years, most recently seen at the Christmas Carol Service she hosted at Westminster Abbey in December last year.

A lot can change in the hairdresser’s chair within 12 weeks. Kate’s new look is almost completely deep chocolate brunette, save for a few grown-out highlights towards the ends of her hair.

This colour-block effect is quite strikingly darker than her usual honeyed tones. And whether deliberate or not (we think not), she’s even got a few natural glistening greys around her hairline too.

The result? An approachable and far less Princessy style that makes Kate’s beauty approach look modern and cool.

Kate is also going against the typical seasonal hair trends that see the largest number of requests for balayage and highlights around this time of the year, when the weather warms up and we want to ditch our wintery hair colour as much as our 50 denier tights for something brighter and more sunkissed.

As the colour expert Seniz Alkan from Chelsea salon Neville Hair and Beauty explains, going darker and more one-tone is usually a response to having more grey hairs.

“Darker hair with fewer highlights gives more coverage for grey hair,” says Alkan, who thinks the Duchess is likely to be around 40 to 50pc grey.

“Many of my clients go for a darker colour-block in their 40s and 50s to disguise greys, a look that will need to be maintained every three or four weeks depending on how quickly the hair grows.”

Alkan also believes the Duchess has had a professional gloss applied to the hair, which makes brunette styles look shinier and healthier.

As well as a hair colour switch, there’s a change in how she is styling her hair too. The Duchess has steered clear of her usual tumble of regal curls. Typically administered with a hair tong — the go-to tool of choice for anyone who lives in a Chelsea postcode — princess curls are the divisive kitten heel equivalent in the beauty world. It seems the Duchess has cottoned on.

Whether the more sleek, gently waved style is a result of the temperature and humidity in the Caribbean that does no favours for tonged curls, it’s a style that really works for Kate.

Again, possibly as a result of the temperature, it seems as though she has used a smoothing cream or balm through her hair to tame any frizz or flyaways.

There’s also a new flair and confidence, to a degree we’ve never seen before from the Duchess.

At a reception on Monday night, she tucked her hair behind her ears — a deceptively simple tweak that is popular with professional hair stylists on set, usually to give styles an insouciant edge.

While her XXL hair is almost too long for her frame — and no doubt longer than any royal has ever had to date — Kate gets away with it because of the simpler styling and colour-block effect.

“With a full head of rich, deep chocolate colour, Kate’s hair looks immediately expensive and modern,” says colourist Anita Rice of Buller & Rice Salon in London.

“It’s a departure from her usual beachy balayage highlights and is much more elegant. It’s the type of brunette you’d see in Old Hollywood — a rich tone that looks immediately classic.”

Whatever the reasoning behind the Duchess’s new look, one thing is certain — her 40s are seeing her entering a new decade with a shiny new confidence of which her hair is the most literal exemplar.

