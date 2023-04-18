‘When you’re older you don’t panic as much’: Catherine Logue on building a beauty business in her fifties

After moving to Connemara in her mid-fifties, Catherine Logue, originally from Australia, got the idea to set up a wellbeing skincare brand inspired by the west coast of Ireland

‘About six years ago I was absolutely exhausted after decades working in the corporate beauty industry. I was 55 and I needed to stop and reset. My husband and I were in one of our favourite places, Connemara, at the time and I just had an epiphany. I thought, ‘I’m going to do a bodycare range and I’m going to dedicate it to this area’.