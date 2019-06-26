RTE presenter Jennifer Zamparelli has opened up about how she and her husband Lau juggle their careers with having two small children.

RTE presenter Jennifer Zamparelli has opened up about how she and her husband Lau juggle their careers with having two small children.

'When the kids are in the house, we put the phones away' - Jennifer Zamparelli on juggling career and family

And the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ presenter (39) said the first thing is to accept that you simply “can’t do everything.”

“That’s my big advice so you just need to learn to be better at managing your time. You don’t have to answer your phone all the time.

“Me and Lau have this rule now that when the kids are in the house, we put our phones away, only because we don’t want them looking at us being on our phones and there’s plenty of time at the end of the day to do that.

“Doing a talk show, you can be so consumed with the latest news but it’s all going to be there when they’re in bed.”

Mum to Florence (4) and Enzo (1), she said at a launch for WaterWipes new Facial wipes how she tries to practice self-care and take some time out for herself and her actor husband.

“For me, I'm very good at switching off so going to the gym is a big one for me and also spending time with my husband because that’s a relationship as well in the household that you need to nurture daily.

“It can become all about the kids and you can get on a slippery slope where you just forget about each other. So every evening, we make a point of sitting down in the garden and just chat and reconnect because we’re like two ships in the night otherwise.”

She started her new mid-morning slot earlier this month on 2fm and described it as a real learning curve.

“I’m getting more comfortable every day but like I'm finding out so much about the people of Ireland and what they’re into and oh my God, it is an eye-opener.

“We had a sex therapist on and she was talking about fetishes a and what people are into and we were talking about the legalisation of Marijuana and I was very much on the side of where I think it should be legalised. Then we had this reporter Ryan go off and do a report and it totally changed my mind so I'm learning a lot and it’s good.”

She was turning on the smiles for the cameras this morning at the WaterWipes event in Dublin’s Marker Hotel.

Attendees at the event included RTE weathergirl Nuala Carey, columnist Triona McCarthy and broadcaster Sean Munsanje.

Online Editors