‘We survived lockdown together and didn’t waste any more time in getting married. When you know, you know’

Pandemic or not, Matthew Holmes reasoned, he could not wait any longer to make Priscila Perez Digon his wife.

The couple met online five years ago and fell in love.

Two weeks ago, Matthew and Priscila tied the knot.

“We were already a year into the pandemic when I proposed,” Matthew said.

“We got through the height of it together, so I figured if we managed that, we could manage anything.

“Our first date was in Phoenix Park, where we went to see the deer, so I decided to propose there.

“Because we were already in the middle of a pandemic, we had the benefit of knowing the kind of restrictions we were going to be faced with.

“We were resigned to having a small wedding, so in some ways the restrictions made planning easier.

“We could have held out until next year, but we felt we shouldn’t waste any more time. When you know, you know.”

Priscila is from Mexico, so the couple had always planned on having two weddings – a civil ceremony in Ireland and a church wedding in Mexico.

“We ended up having 50 people in the back garden of my parents’ house,” said Matthew, who is from Dublin.

“The only last-minute panic was when the caterers told us that due to Covid they couldn’t get staff to serve us.

“Thankfully, we were saved by the Tempest recruitment company.

“That was the biggest wobble in terms of Covid. Obviously, it would have been nice to have more people, but we had such a wonderful day.”

Newlyweds Dan Dooner (36) and Anna Ryan (35), who live in Lecarrow, Co Roscommon, also took the plunge mid-pandemic.

With their original invitation list topping 200, the couple had planned a “typical Irish wedding” for June last year.

However, like thousands of other couples, Dan and Anna deferred to this year in the hope the worst of the pandemic restrictions would be behind them.

“My mother is very high-

risk health-wise and we couldn’t take a chance,” said Dan.

“Our guest list was big, so we said we would put it back a year, hoping we would be over the worst of it.

“In the end, we got 100 guests, which meant we couldn’t have everyone we wanted there, but people understood that.

“The build-up was ruined the first time around, and the stress from January 2021 was tough.

“You were worrying about numbers and ensuring everyone would be safe.

“Also, I am 36 and Anna is 35. It’s a lot of pressure when you have to push back starting a family. It felt a bit like the next chapter of our lives was on hold.

“By September, we had all been vaccinated, which was a big relief, knowing people were safe.

“Our hotel, The Abbey in Roscommon, was brilliant. Everyone was sound – from our suppliers to our priest, they were great.

“Even though we got married during a pandemic and everyone was washing their hands and wearing masks, on the day it felt we were all in a bubble together.

“It was magical. We had a brilliant day.”