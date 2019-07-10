'We had a big day today' - Panti Bliss weds partner Anderson Cabrera

The drag queen, who owns the iconic Panti Bar on Dublin's Capel Street, and is often credited for his work as a key figure in the marriage equality referendum, most notably during his Noble Call speech at the Abbey Theatre, which was watched by more than one million people. The new groom shared pictures from his secret wedding this afternoon, dressed in complementary blue suits and Converse shoes.

He captioned the photo: "So… it was a big day for us."

He has already changed his name on social media to double barrel with his new husband's surname. RTE presenter Brendan Courtney was among the guests and his beaming parents took centre stage in the wedding photographs she uploaded to social media.

He has always been selective about sharing details of his romantic life and in 2015, he was still single. In his film Queen of Ireland, he said that telling a prospective partner he has HIV is like "coming out each time".

Rory was first diagnosed HIV positive in 1995 and he has been a strong campaigner for prevention over the years.

Online Editors