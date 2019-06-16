Style Weddings

Sunday 16 June 2019

Victoria and David Beckham lead star guests as Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos weds Pilar Rubio in Spain

Pilar Rubio and the groom Sergio Ramos pose before the wedding party on June 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio walk after their wedding on their property in Bollullos de la Mitacion, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos pose after their wedding at Seville's Cathedral on June 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Santi Cazorla and wife Ursula Santirso attend the wedding of real Madrid football player Sergio Ramos and Tv presenter Pilar Rubio at Seville's Cathedral on June 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Pilar Rubio and father Manuel Rubio attend the wedding of real Madrid football player Sergio Ramos and Tv presenter Pilar Rubio at Seville's Cathedral on June 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos's fiancee Pilar Rubio waves next to her father Manuel Rubio at her wedding at the cathedral in Seville, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio wave after their wedding at the cathedral in Seville, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio pose after their wedding on their property in Bollullos de la Mitacion, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
David Beckham and his wife Victoria attend the wedding of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio at the cathedral in Seville, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos walks with his mother Paqui Garcia at his wedding with Pilar Rubio at the cathedral in Seville, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio kiss after their wedding at the cathedral in Seville, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio kiss after their wedding on their property in Bollullos de la Mitacion, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Caitlin McBride

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wed television personality Pilar Rubio in a star-studded ceremony in Seville, Spain.

The couple, who have three children together, exchanged vows on Saturday after seven years together. The bride, wearing a delicately beaded gown with v-neck and a full length train, happily waved to fans and photographers outside the Cathedral of Seville and later, posed for pictures with her new husband.

As expected in an A-list wedding, the celebrations came with a few rules, including instructing guests to stick a certain colour scheme in order to streamline the pictures. Guests were reportedly told to avoid wearing red, orange, green, white or pink, according to Spanish magazine HOLA. This makes Victoria Beckham's choice to wear a white chain link dress (her design, of course) and a pair of hot pink pumps all the more notable.

The dress is the same print that Meghan Markle wore to the Commonwealth Service in March, something VB knows would certainly draw immediate comparisons and garner even more headlines.

Other celebrities in attendance, including Luka Modric, and Santi Cazorla, joined the newlyweds at Ramos' farmhouse in Bollullos de la Mitacion, accommodating waiting photographers and later banning social media and mobile phones.

Online Editors

