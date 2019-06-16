Victoria and David Beckham lead star guests as Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos weds Pilar Rubio in Spain

The couple, who have three children together, exchanged vows on Saturday after seven years together. The bride, wearing a delicately beaded gown with v-neck and a full length train, happily waved to fans and photographers outside the Cathedral of Seville and later, posed for pictures with her new husband.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria attend the wedding of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio at the cathedral in Seville, Spain June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

As expected in an A-list wedding, the celebrations came with a few rules, including instructing guests to stick a certain colour scheme in order to streamline the pictures. Guests were reportedly told to avoid wearing red, orange, green, white or pink, according to Spanish magazine HOLA. This makes Victoria Beckham's choice to wear a white chain link dress (her design, of course) and a pair of hot pink pumps all the more notable.

The dress is the same print that Meghan Markle wore to the Commonwealth Service in March, something VB knows would certainly draw immediate comparisons and garner even more headlines.

Other celebrities in attendance, including Luka Modric, and Santi Cazorla, joined the newlyweds at Ramos' farmhouse in Bollullos de la Mitacion, accommodating waiting photographers and later banning social media and mobile phones.

Pilar Rubio and the groom Sergio Ramos pose before the wedding party on June 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Online Editors