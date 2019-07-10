Singer Leanne Moore weds former reality star David Behan in romantic Spanish ceremony

Top fitness guru Leanne Moore has wed former Tallafornia cast member David Behan at an idyllic location in Spain.

The happy couple invited their nearest and dearest to the Andalusian village of Ojen, which is nestled in the mountains outside of Marbella.

Limerick beauty Leanne looked every inch the glowing bride, wearing a traditional white gown and a stylish up-do.

Her dress, which she bought in The Attic boutique in Limerick, had a full skirt and a small train. She revealed previously it had been a gift from her aunt and uncle. Dave looked dapper in a grey double-breasted suit jacket and navy trousers with a navy tie.

The bride held a bouquet of yellow and white roses. Leanne walked down the aisle with four bridesmaids and one "brides-man".

Model and star of Coppers The Musical Michele McGrath was among the bridal party, while her good pal and fellow social influencer Sinead O'Brien sang at the romantic ceremony.

Fashion-forward guests also included stylist and former model Celia Holman Lee and her husband Ger.

Leanne is known for winning RTE's You're A Star, while Dave rose to prominence on the shortlived reality series Tallafornia.

The couple have now stepped away from the TV cameras and run a business together, with gyms in Limerick and Ashbourne. Leanne previously admitted having never watched the infamous show.

"We met well after Dave was on Tallafornia," she said. "I hadn't seen it and I haven't watched it since either."

Leanne's gal pals brought her to Lahinch in April for her hen party, with the 34-year-old saying they had given her the "hen weekend of dreams" at the Armada hotel.

Herald