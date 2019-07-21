Remembering Shane Lowry's 'very chilled' New York wedding to long-term love Wendy Honner

Shane Lowry is currently topping the leaderboard at the British Open in yet another career-defining performance, firmly maintaining his National Treasure title.

Shane Lowry is currently topping the leaderboard at the British Open in yet another career-defining performance, firmly maintaining his National Treasure title.

And never far from his side is wife Wendy Honner, a nurse whom he met on a "random night out" back in 2012. The couple always preferred to do things their own way: there were no overt displays of affection or attention seeking antics and there was certainly no big money magazine deal when they wed in 2016.

After competing at the Masters in Augusta that year, Shane and Wendy hotfooted it up to New York City for a low-key wedding ceremony, inviting just family and close friends and only sharing one picture to announce the news afterwards. To celebrate their first public picture as newlyweds, they shared a kiss outside the Fifth Avenue subway stop - a quintessential Big Apple backdrop.

Shane was dressed smartly in a three-piece navy blue suit planting a kiss on his new bride, wearing a vintage-inspired boat neck white dress by British designer Stephanie Allin, displaying a pair of blush pink embellished heels underneath the ankle length hem.

Picture: @ShaneLowryGolf

They exchanged vows at City Hall before celebrating with a small reception at the five star Mandarin Oriental Hotel, one of the most luxurious spots in the city.

"Anyone who knows Wendy knows that she doesn't like the limelight or anything like that," Shane said later that year, clarifying it wasn't an elopement, but a well-organised small wedding.

"As long as we knew our families were happy, we were going to go ahead with it."

They first visited New York together in 2015 and fell head over heels in love with the city, planning their big day there soon afterwards. It was just a few months after Shane popped the question on a romantic trip to Dubai in 2014.

"It was really all very chilled," he said. "We woke up the next morning and were totally happy at what we were after doing. It was perfect for the two of us."

The happy couple are now proud parents to two-year-old daughter Iris, and he said yesterday that she has shifted his focus on what's truly important in his life.

"No matter what I shoot tomorrow, my two-year-old will be there waiting for me," he said in Portrush on Saturday.

Irish Independent