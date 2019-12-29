'We couldn't be happier' - Gráinne Seoige's 'magical' winter wedding
In the crisp winter half-light, Grainne Seoige wed her South African fiance Leon Jordaan.
The couple swapped vows in a private and intimate ceremony on the grounds of the Cliff at Lyons estate in Co Kildare yesterday afternoon.
Dressed in a bespoke Don O'Neill creation, inspired by Grainne's Aran Islands heritage and embroidered with more than a million sequins and beads, the bride looked stunning.
"What a wonderful and magical day for both Leon and myself," Grainne said.
"To be surrounded by our closest friends and family for this special day means the world to us - we couldn't be happier."
Some 20 South African guests had flown 13,500km from Grainne's adopted home town of Pretoria for the special day.
The former TV presenter and the businessman began dating in 2011 after meeting in Dublin. In 2014 they got engaged, celebrating with a party in Lillie's Bordello with more than 100 of their friends and family; six years later, they have tied the knot.
The couple's bespoke wedding bands were designed by Grainne, who runs the Grace Diamonds business. Leon wore an 18ct yellow gold band with vintage beading in white gold on the outer edges.
Grainne's matching ring was an 18ct white gold band with a five carat green tourmaline gem.
Don O'Neill and his husband Pascal Guillermie made the trip to Co Kildare with the wedding gown, as did Grainne's LA-based hairstylist Niamh O'Connor.
The guest list was a stylish affair including Grainne's close friend Maura Derrane and husband John Deasy, Noel Cunningham and of course, Grainne's sister, Sile.
The private reception took place in the exclusive Mill banquet hall and entertainment was provided by wedding band Harlequin.
Sunday Independent