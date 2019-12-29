'We couldn't be happier' - Gráinne Seoige's 'magical' winter wedding

In the crisp winter half-light, Grainne Seoige wed her South African fiance Leon Jordaan.

The couple swapped vows in a private and intimate ceremony on the grounds of the Cliff at Lyons estate in Co Kildare yesterday afternoon.

Dressed in a bespoke Don O'Neill creation, inspired by Grainne's Aran Islands heritage and embroidered with more than a million sequins and beads, the bride looked stunning.

"What a wonderful and magical day for both Leon and myself," Grainne said.

