TBT: Remembering Victoria and David Beckham's iconic Irish wedding

The property was once part of a great estate - that of the nearby Luttrellstown Castle, which hosted David and Victoria Beckham's wedding.

They may be all chic Scandi style these days, but back in 1999, when Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot in a castle in Clonsilla, they were Posh and Becks; beloved 90s style icons and a nation's sweethearts.

Photos of their 1999 wedding in Luttrellstown Castle are almost iconic now, with the then pixie-haired pair posing for their 'world exclusive' in OK! magazine on a set of thrones that would (almost) make the Queen of England blush.

Let's take a look back at their nuptials, in all its 90s glory...

The engagement

British footballer David Beckham and fiance singer from the "Spice Girls" Victoria Adams pose for photographers outside their hotel after the announcement of their engagement on January 25, 1998 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

British footballer David Beckham and fiance singer from the "Spice Girls" Victoria Adams pose for photographers outside their hotel after the announcement of their engagement on January 25, 1998 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

David and Vicky got engaged in 1998 at Rookery Hall hotel in Cheshire after David proposed to the Spice Girl with a €88,000 marquise-cut diamond engagement ring. According to reports David has since 'gifted' Victoria another 13 engagement rings (her first 'trade up' a mere four years after the premier diamond).

David and Victoria after getting engaged

David and Victoria after getting engaged

After the couple informed their families of the news, they revealed their exciting news to the media by way of a press conference – naturally. The photographs from the day show a beaming Victoria dressed in a black polo neck jumper under a fur trimmed black leather jacket as she proudly shows off her rock with a twinning black-polo-neck-sweater-wearing David by her side.

The castle

LUXURY: David and Victoria Beckham, left, held their wedding celebrations at Luttrellstown Castle, Co Dublin, above.

LUXURY: David and Victoria Beckham, left, held their wedding celebrations at Luttrellstown Castle, Co Dublin, above.

Victoria and David Beckham's wedding venue of choice was Luttrellstown Castle, set in the outskirts of Dublin in Clonsilla. The wedding was believed to have cost the couple over €1 million.

Victoria was reportedly quite hands on with the planning, taking 14 months to pull it all together with the help of her London based events co-ordinator. "Victoria and David had a huge input right from the beginning," co-ordinator Peregrine Armstrong-Jones said at the time, explaining how they went for a 'Robin Hood' theme for their decor, using burgundy, dark green and cardinal purple for their colour scheme.

The look

The lavish bash took place in Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin in 1999. Victoria wore a Vera Wang gown. The couple famously posed on thrones for their exclusive deal with 'OK!' magazine and their baby son Brooklyn was in attendance.

The lavish bash took place in Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin in 1999. Victoria wore a Vera Wang gown. The couple famously posed on thrones for their exclusive deal with 'OK!' magazine and their baby son Brooklyn was in attendance.

Victoria wore then bridal-designer-of-the-moment (thanks to equally iconic 90s show Sex and the City) Vera Wang, while David opted for a white suit and cravat, and a full head of blond highlights. Victoria sported a short spiky 'do, and accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara by Irish designer Slim Barrett and a diamond crucifix that David bought her the Christmas before. Beneath her Vera Wang, Victoria wore a tightly fitted corset by English corsetiere Mr Pearl and her petticoat contained 50 metres of Clerici Duchess satin. Her shoes were a Vera Wang prototype.

For the reception, Victoria changed into what she called her 'Jessica Rabbit' dress - a skin-skimming purple stretch satin fishtail gown featuring a thigh split gown and red lining - paired with silver strappy Manolo Blahniks, while David wore a matching purple Saturday Night Fever suit also with red lining and purple suede Manolo shoes (in an Instagram post celebrating the couple's 19th wedding anniversary David joked; "WOW... This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple").

The Guests

Former England football captain David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham poses for a photograph upon arrival at the European Premiere of "King Arthur: legend of the Sword" in London on May 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVASDANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Former England football captain David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham poses for a photograph upon arrival at the European Premiere of "King Arthur: legend of the Sword" in London on May 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVASDANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Victoria and David's son Brooklyn was four months old at the time, and was there by his parent's sides as they said 'I do'. Sir Bobby Charlton was in attendance with his wife Lady Norma Charlton, as were Vicky's Spice Girls pals.

Only 29 guests witnessed the couple exchanging vows in their 'secret ceremony' which took place in a small chapel away from the castle. For the reception, men were asked to wear morning suits while the female guests were asked to wear black, white or a combination of both. They danced to 60s and 70s music, before being treated to a four-and-a-half-minute firework display finale at the end of the night.

Facts from the Beckhams' wedding you might not know

The gold and diamond East of Paris tiara was worn by Victoria Beckham

The gold and diamond East of Paris tiara was worn by Victoria Beckham

1. Victoria's bridesmaids consisted of her sister Louise, then 22, Louise’s then 13-month-old daughter Liberty, and David’s niece Georgina, then 16 months old. The flower girls were dressed as woodland fairies, in dresses by Angels & Bermans while Louise wore a dress by Chloe, then headed by friend of the bride Stella McCartney.

2. David arrived to the ceremony in a silver convertible Bentley Azure while Victoria was driven in a silver Bentley Arnage.

3. Gary Neville acted as best man for the groom, delivering a sweet speech about his and David's long term friendship, and David's first days dating Victoria; "He would come into training every day like a little schoolboy," he said in his speech, "you’d go a long way to find two people more in love."

4. He also attempted to get some laughs with a few risqué gags. Referring to why the Spice Girls wanted the Bayern Munich team to be there after their last minute European Cup loss to Man Utd earlier in the year he said; "They [the Spice Girls] said they wanted to meet any man that could stay on top for 90 minutes and still come second!"

5. David told Victoria's parents he would "treat her like a princess, which she always wanted to be treated like", and has some beautiful words about love in his speech - "Victoria wakes up every day and seems to get more beautiful every time I see her. I know that a lot of people say that we’ve done it the wrong way round – had Brooklyn and then got married -but if you’ve got love, nothing else matters."

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Victoria Beckham and David Beckham were also in attendance. Photo: Getty Images Victoria and David Beckham attend the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. David and Victoria wed in 1999 and their photographs featured in OK! magazine David Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Argentina's Diego Simeone as England were eliminated from the 1998 World Cup, losing on penalties following a 2-2 draw. (Adam Butler/PA).

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

6. Sir Alex Ferguson was unable to attend the wedding as he was at another friends' nuptials in England at the time.

7. The orchestra played Spice Girls Christmas hit 'Goodbye', for some reason.

8. Victoria wore a gold and diamond tiara designed by Irish designer Slim Barrett for her nuptials. The tiara was set for auction at a fine jewellery auction at Bonhams in London in December 2013. Entitled 'East Of Paris', it was valued between €22,000 to €30,000. It failed to sell at that auction, but enjoyed time being exhibited by the Victoria and Albert Museum in its 100 Tiaras, Past And Present show.