'Best adventure yet' - Anna Geary shares stunning first photo of her wedding after marrying Kevin Sexton

The loved-up pair said ‘I do’ in front of friends and family during a gorgeous ceremony at Castlemartyr Resort, Co Cork today.

The GAA legend (32) posted a stunning photo of the beaming newlyweds on her Instagram account this evening.

She captioned the image: “The start of the best adventure yet. Mr & Mrs 11.10.19 #justmarried”

Kicking off the wedding celebrations, the couple were joined by family and friends on Thursday for a special meal to mark their last night before becoming Mr and Mrs.

“The Last Supper. The most amazing part of a wedding is family and friends coming together,” Anna captioned a picture she shared online.

The Ireland’s Fittest Family coach walked down the aisle in a fabulous gown designed by Paula King of Bridal by Tamem Michael.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Anna told Independent.ie that the hardest part of wedding planning was cutting down the guestlist.

She revealed that they invited only their nearest and dearest to the ceremony, but will be joined by their wider circle of friends and colleagues for a second day of celebrations today.

“I would say to any brides and grooms out there and kind of pre-warn them, the guest list is probably one of the most difficult things you will do,” she told Independent.ie.

“It was for me. I have this incessant need to please people.

“I don’t want to offend, upset or disappoint anyone,” she said.

“Kevin and I have realised the one good thing is that we’re grateful we know so many people, and we could have invited probably three times the amount of people that are coming to our wedding if we so wished.”

She continued: “But, we again made that decision that we wanted to spend time with friends and family that are going to be there.

“We cut it down a lot. We’re having a weekend, we’re having a nice day two, it’s an opportunity for our wider circle of friends and family and work colleagues to share with us.

“It means they can be involved in being a part of it too,” she said.

She advised future brides and grooms to treat their special day as a “blank canvas”.

She said: “Nowadays, the rules or the stresses of keeping up with the Jones’ and doing everything to suit everyone else, we should just throw it away,

“There’s so many different options now for getting married.

“There’s so many different ways and means where you can get married, there’s different ceremonies.

“I think everybody’s wedding should be a blank canvas. While it’s nice to look at other people’s and take bits from there’s.

“You shouldn’t feel you need something, or you need a donut wall, or you need a selfie mirror, or you need eight speeches, and they all have to be at least five minutes each,” she explained.

“That’s why it brings added pressure on people, because again, this age of comparison.

“I’m not saying this like I haven’t felt it, I have felt it.

“I have to remind myself to pull myself and say, ‘hang on a second, is this really what you and Kev want?’” she said. The big day comes just over a year since Kevin proposed to the Cork native.

Announcing their engagement online, Anna wrote: “The easiest yes... Yes a thousand times.”

Online Editors