Kathryn Thomas might have wowed in her backless wedding dress designed by Umit Kutluk - but her little toddler and flower girl Ellie was not to be outdone.

Little Ellie (almost) outshines mum Kathryn on wedding day in custom Irish-designed dress

The one-year-old wore a custom-made white dress from Dublin designer Helen Cody, and was brought in for no less than three fittings for the beautiful creation.

There was utmost attention to detail from designer Helen who stitched a special message along the hem of the dress.

"I loved making this dress for Kathryn Thomas's beautiful little girl Ellie," she said.

"She came for three fittings and loved twirling around in it in the studio - and we embroidered a message on the dress from Ellie to her parents."

She posted a snap of the cute gown, which Ellie wore to the wedding in Kilkea Castle on Instagram yesterday.

Operation Transformation presenter Kathryn (40) wed restaurateur Padraig McLoughlin inside the Co Kildare castle's Baronial Hall over the weekend.

Inside, there was a pink and rose gold theme, with elaborate flower arrangements on each table, and pink roses.

It was certainly a glam setting for the reception, with sparkling chandeliers and a white grand piano.

Among the guests were radio presenter Eoghan McDermott and his stunning girlfriend Aoife Melia.

The Galway girl and doctor chose to wear a monochrome polka-dot dress, and posed for photos with model Thalia Heffernan. Thalia wore a yellow long-sleeved gown, a picture of which was later posted on Instagram.

TV presenter Sile Seoige also joined Kathryn to celebrate.

Sile described the party atmosphere at the wedding on social media yesterday, saying that it had been "the most amazing day" and "so full of love and laughter and great craic".

"I cried tears of joy... and roared laughing too," she said.

"It was an honour to see such gorgeous people celebrate their life together in such a beautifully personal way," she added.

"The dancefloor was packed the second the music kicked off and remained that way all night... it says it all."

Model Thalia also expressed her joy at seeing Kathryn and Padraig tie the knot.

"It was so special. A lot of love in that room," she said.

Kathryn has kept a lot of the detail of the under wraps - with the design of the front of her dress still a mystery as photos only showed the dramatic backless feature.

Herald