Prince Harry and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton walk down the aisle at Westminster Abbey following the wedding ceremony of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on April 29, 2011

Kensington Palace has thanked the public for sending congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Sharing an image on social media of William and Kate leaving Westminster Abbey as newlyweds, the palace said: "Nine years ago today - thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!"

The Cambridges usually celebrate their anniversary privately, and this year will have no option but to mark the occasion in lockdown.

The pair are staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William's wedding to his former university flatmate Kate Middleton was the big royal event of 2011.

A show-stopping celebration, 2,000 guests filled Westminster Abbey to see the future king marry commoner Kate, making her an HRH, a duchess and a future queen.

The grand affair featured two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession through central London, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the live televised ceremony, with the worldwide TV audience estimated to be two billion.

The bride wore an intricate lace gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for the service, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

After the service, the newlyweds travelled in an open-topped carriage for the 15-minute journey from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, with more than a million people lining the procession route.

Much attention was given to Kate's sister Pippa for her figure-hugging bridesmaid dress, with a Facebook page set up in honour of her derriere.

