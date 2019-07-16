Jeweller Appleby weds former Leinster rugby player Dominic Ryan in Monaghan

There was something in the heir last weekend in Greece.

Indeed there were wedding belles ringing out across Europe. But I digress...

Beautiful Irish heiress Ashley Doyle - daughter of David Doyle, second son of the legendary hotelier PV - got engaged to Leinster rugby star James Tracy in Mykonos. The young doyenne of Instagram and her dashing betrothed enjoyed a champagne dinner on the island to celebrate. Characteristically, Ashley looked beautiful in a floral Zimmermann dress.

There was also something in the heir in Monaghan last weekend when Kate Appleby of the Appleby Jewellery dynasty put a ring on it at Castle Leslie estate - to retired Leinster rugby player Dominic Ryan. She wore a floor-length off the shoulder ivory dress and looked the perfect bride.

Kate, the marketing manager for Appleby Jewellers, looked especially stunning for her guests. These included Rob Kearney and girlfriend Jess Redden, Ian Madigan and girlfriend Anna Kirwan, Devon and Mary Toner, Jack McGrath and Jordi Murphy.

Meanwhile, in the west of Ireland, London-based Irish dynamic duo architect Bryan O'Sullivan and former singer/commercial director/friend of Kylie's - he was at her 50th last summer - tied the knot in Ballynahinch Castle. Entertainment was provided by Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters; Charlotte Church serenaded the crowd wearing gold hot pants on stage. And why not? Groom James wore Gianni Versace. He also sang. And why not? Sure isn't it his big day? And if a man can't sing at his own wedding then when can he?

Guests lucky enough to hear James's warbling included Danielle Hayes, Angela Scanlon,Moya Doherty and John McColgan (just back from a walking holiday in Austria), Vogue and Spencer Matthews.

Slightly less glitzy, but no less wonderful, was Rory O'Neill aka Panti marrying his partner Anderson (he sounds like a particularly hipster ad agency from the 1970s, doesn't he?) last Wednesday in Dublin with family and friends, which included everyone from Brian Kennedy to Kathleen Lynch and Brendan Courtney.

Ashley and James in Mykonos

When your diarist asked Rory how he felt, he replied simply and doubtless truthfully: "I am very happy."

