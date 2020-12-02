‘It’s gone absolutely stratospheric’ – sales of engagement rings jump this Christmas

"We’ve had our busiest November on record, it’s been absolutely bonkers,” said Irish designer Chupi who set up her eponymous company in 2013

Love is in the air and jewellers are experiencing the sparkling impact of romance in lockdown. John Farrington had barely opened the door of his antiques and jewellery shop on Dublin’s Drury Street store yesterday morning when he had someone in requesting to see a vintage diamond ring. “There is huge interest in unusual vintage engagement rings,” reports John who famously sold Adam Clayton a diamond ring when the U2 guitarist’s got engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell in 1990’s.

“Someone has already purchased a beautiful vintage ring this morning,” said John.

“We started to post our rings on Instagram during lockdown and there has been a colossal amount of interest and enquiries.

"We had people in this morning who saw something on our Instagram during lockdown and have come in on our first day open to see it and try it on.”

John Farrington reports requests from people wanting to look at coloured stones like sapphires, rubies, emerald, citrines and aquamarines. He also points to a trend for upgrading their engagement rings because during lockdown, they were not travelling or going out for meals “so they have been saving their money and are now treating themselves.”

However, not everyone left it for shops to re-open today to start the process of chasing down a diamond for a Christmas proposal and if anyone needed any evidence about the impending engagement boom around the corner, all you have to do is look at the figures at the Irish jewellery company Chupi.

We’ve had our busiest November on record, it’s been absolutely bonkers – designer Chupi



“We are three to four times as busy with engagement rings as we were last year,” reports Chupi Sweetman-Durney.



“We’ve had our busiest November on record, it’s been absolutely bonkers and I think it’s down to a couple of gorgeous things,” said Chupi who set up her eponymous company in 2013.



“I think we were the generation who were told to wait , to wait for the right person, the perfect moment, the Instagram level of perfection in life and I think this year, if anything , has taught us how precious the people we love are and how previous those moments are.”



Chupi says “most engagements now are very collaborative, it’s the two of you deciding it’s time to get married. In one way when two people are choosing together, they tend to wait longer and this year really was that moment when it was like life is terribly precious and short, what are we waiting for?”.



While the company have had customers in 67 countries, in the last week alone, she sold rings into 30 countries and reports particular interest in lab grown diamonds selling from €2,500 - €15k.



Chupi says “What I think is really interesting is the other trend of me-to-me rings. We would always have had significant sales but my gosh, that has gone absolutely stratospheric this year. It’s women buying their own diamonds. We knew this was a trend. We knew our customers were doing it but those sales have doubled . It’s people treating themselves after having a hard year.”

Online Editors