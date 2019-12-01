Is this the most glamorous same-sex marriage Ireland has ever seen?
When your girlfriend has a Grammy-nominated singer on hand to serenade you as she pops the big question and your family flies across the Atlantic Ocean so they can witness the romantic moment, you know your wedding is going to be truly special.
So it's no surprise that Wicklow woman Alice Delahunt had her big day at Ashford Castle featured in the hallowed pages of Vogue magazine.
In what could be the most glamorous same-sex marriage Ireland has ever seen, Alice Delahunt wowed guests when she walked down the aisle in a long green velvet cape with a matching grosgrain tie, looking every inch the Celtic princess.
The chief digital officer at Ralph Lauren tied the knot with music manager Reese Lasher in what Vogue magazine described as an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime wedding weekend, drawing inspiration from Alice's homeland all along the way".
As Reese explained: "It's easy to get a little carried away… Especially when there are two brides!"
She said: "Alice grew up in the Wicklow countryside on a beach. The landscape is beautifully rugged there, and she feels most herself when she's surrounded by nature. We wanted to pay tribute by keeping our flowers a little wild and overgrown.
"During the ceremony we had Lough Corrib on one side of the tent and Ashford's gardens on the other."
Given Reese's career in the music industry, special importance was placed on the songs chosen for the ceremony. The bridesmaids walked down the aisle to Poetry by Wrabel, wearing tuxedos by Cristina Ottaviano.
Ms Delahunt, who studied Business, Economics and Social Studies at Trinity College, naturally wore Ralph Lauren, while Ms Lasher wowed in a strapless Carolina Herrera gown with a pleated full train made in its custom floral jacquard fabric.
The Grammy-nominated singer Garrison Starr flew in to serenade the couple with one of Ms Delahunt's favourite songs, The Lucky One, during the service.
At the end of dinner, Celtic drummers led everyone back to the marquee for dancing.
Ms Delahunt has previously been listed as one of the Financial Times's Outstanding Future Leaders, and has been named as one of The Drum Digerati's ''most exceptional people working in the digital space''.
