Irish designer Don O'Neill previews new bridal collection with inclusive fashion show in New York

Irish designer Don O'Neill is now a seasoned expert in the formula required for a successful New York Bridal Fashion Week show.

The Kerry native's THEIA line has evolved since its first showcase in 2012, moving on from a couture-inspired showcase to one focused on ready-to-wear. And he is listening to the calls for exclusivity, featuring a diverse representation of models across size and race to sashay down the runway in the Spring/Summer '20 collections.

It was a showing of the complexities of styling the modern day bride - gone are the days where a princess-style ballgown is your only option and instead, there are plunging crepe jumpsuits with wide brim hats and platinum halter gowns for the non-traditional brides-to-be, with O'Neill taking inspiration from New York City's Studio 54 heyday.

Curve models were sent down the runway in a v-neck gown with porcelain glass beads and matte sequins and another embellished v-neck, embroidered with pearls, seed beads and polychrome sequins, as part of the plus-size range he launched in 2017. “Inclusiveness is really important to us here at THEIA,” O’Neill said on the new line, calling it “a natural progression”.

THEIA's Spring/Summer '20 collection at New York Bridal Fashion Week

“I have long been a proponent of dressing women of all sizes, having created custom gowns for Oprah Winfrey and Gabourey Sidibe for the Oscars as well as creating red carpet gowns for gorgeous full figured stars such as Rebel Wilson, Ashley Graham and Danielle Brooks.”

A standout look included a crepe v-neck bodice with tulle embroidered ball skirt halfway through the show.

