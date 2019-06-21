Inside Caroline Wozniacki's breathtaking Tuscany wedding to David Lee

The Danish tennis superstar (26) and the NBA star (36) have been engaged for the last two years after Lee popped the question in Bora Bora. The couple exchanged vows in an elegant ceremony at winery Castiglion del Bosco in the evening so as to capture the most romantic at 6pm, according to Vogue Weddings, which covered the nuptials at length.

Caroline thanked the women in her life for their support in particular her five bridesmaids, most notably, world number one Serena Williams, her long-time best friend. Serena's daughter Alexis also played a special role in the big day, wearing her own mini version of the bridesmaid dresses for her flowergirl duties.

Wozniacki, who is currently ranked number one and returns to Eastbourne International next week as a newlywed, walked up the aisle in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta after contacting Vogue's editor-in-chief for help in picking the perfect dress.

"I emailed Anna [Wintour] and said I needed help,” she told the magazine. “Anna kindly said, ‘I would love to help you, what would you like?’”

“So I sent her inspiration photos and she suggested I come to her office so we could talk about it. So I went in, and we discussed ideas.”

She polished off her breathtaking bridal look, complete with cathedral length tulle veil, with a pair of bespoke Jimmy Choo heels.

100 guests, including tennis player Angelique Kerber, partook in the celebrations, which included a fireworks display

In his speech, David praised his new wife's dedication to her craft and the joy he felt at first meeting her in 2015, which he described as a "miracle".

“The dedication you have to tennis, your daily routine, everything you do to be the champion that you are, it’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen," he said.

"Even above that is the class and the principles that you live by, and that means more than any match you could ever win, any tournament you could ever win, and it’s for that reason that young girls look up to you, the whole world looks up to you for what you do and what you stand for, and why I look up to you so much.

"As a man you’ve made me a better person. I love you with all of my heart and promise to treat you like the most special woman now and forever.”

Online Editors