In it for the short haul: Why people are calling time on their marriages quicker than ever before

There's finger-pointing galore as to the real reason behind the split, with an insider noting that the pair got hitched "as a last-ditch attempt to make the relationship work".

It's something that 34-year-old nurse Serena Reilly (not her real name) can relate to. She had been with her pilot partner for six years when they decided to get married.

"I'll admit it was very much a case of, 'Well, everyone else is at it'. It's what we're supposed to do at that age, right?

"When I said my vows, I did mean every word of them. There wasn't a moment where I thought we weren't in it for the long haul, mainly because we'd already gone strong for a few years."

Yet within two years, the couple had split.

Most Irish couples only give up after a huge struggle

"I had concerns and worries about the marriage, and then it really hit home on what was meant to be a special weekend," she recalls. "He arrived home totally drunk, and it hit me that I wasn't happy. Putting the wheels in motion to break up was the hardest thing I've ever done. I not only felt like a bad person, but a stupid person too. Like, how does a seemingly smart girl get herself into these situations?"

After marrying in May 2013, they chose the DIY route for their divorce earlier this year. It cost €800 with no solicitor and six weeks later, the divorce was a done deal, yet Serena found those early months of separation devastating.

"It does take your confidence from you," she admits. "You end up thinking, 'Where can I go from here?'. I could walk into a new relationship and make exactly the same mistake. You're loath to make an emotional commitment because you don't trust your own instincts.

"It's really weird, you have to give people a reason for your break-up, as though it's their business," she adds. "People feel like they're owed an explanation and say things like, 'You seemed happy not so long ago'."

When she broke up with her husband after an 18-month marriage in 2016, Alison May (not her real name), who works in finance, noticed that people in her social orbit were particularly dismissive of her marriage 'failure'.

"I was mortified, [when we split] but as we work in the same industry, the gossip at work was horrendous - so much so that I had a small breakdown," she recalls. "He owned the narrative of our split because I wasn't talking, and he was like a wounded puppy. People would say, 'Sure, you weren't really married at all'. Some people were very traditional about it and said some pretty rotten things."

Unlike Serena, Alison admits that she was "sh**ting it" on her wedding day. "I got married because I was coming to the end of my 20s and it's like a 'witching hour' for women. On my wedding day, I knew things could seriously go wrong, as we had been in counselling pretty much since we got engaged, although I had a lot of hope walking up that aisle."

Far from throwing in the towel at the first hurdle, as is the common belief around short-lived marriages, Alison and her husband ran the entire gamut of marital challenges, from debt and fertility to aggression and coercive control.

Some may hold a traditional view of marriage, but there is a keen sense that we are, as a culture, moving away from 'till death do us part', or at the very least, the 'Irish divorce' (where couples live together for years while barely talking to each other).

Some 82.1pc of Irish voters voted that the constitution change its four-year ban on divorcing after a separation.

Ireland's divorce rate - about 0.7pc for every 1,000 people - is relatively low compared to the rest of the world (the US rate is around 3.2pc, while the UK is 1.9pc per 1,000 people). Yet it was revealed by official CSO statistics that 13pc of opposite-sex marriages that happened in 2018, or 440 marriages, involved at least one divorced person. Additionally, almost 4,000 couples applied through the Irish courts for divorce in 2017.

Yet the new 'micro-marriage' doesn't look anything like the institution we once knew. Far from carrying a stigma, today's soon-to-be divorcees take to social media to set the record straight.

Blogger Holly White went on Instagram to announce her separation from her husband of less than two years. "A life update from Andrew and I. We are no longer together as a couple," she wrote.

"The details of our relationship are naturally private, but I am happy to say we remain close and wish only the very best for each other."

Explaining the update, Holly said: "It did feel right to acknowledge the fact. Everything I wanted to say, I said there. You have to be honest."

Family therapist David Kavanagh has run pre-marriage courses for years and observes that the current generation of new couples view marriage differently than in previous years.

"I often ask couples why they are getting married, and most of them can't say why," he says. "I ask them if they'd be as happy to just go into a room with their partner and sign a social contract, and some will admit that they want to show off how much they love each other. There has been a lessening of the bonds of marriage and it's seen more as a fun day out and a nice holiday than a binding contract.

"Interviewing couples in the pre-marriage stage, I'll ask, 'Do you think marriage is for life?' and they'll go 'Oh, absolutely'," he notes. "Then you ask, 'If your husband no longer loves you, no longer wants to touch you, how long will you stay in that marriage?' And most of them say, 'Well you couldn't stay in that. I'd give it three months'.

"It's a combination of media portrayals of people living happily ever after and a consumerist society that offers up an ideal version of personalised happiness, where you deserve to be happy irrespective of the consequences to others," he observes. "Families are releasing people from the expectancy that they need to stay married," he adds.

"The idea that you have to stay married because you've made your bed - that's gone."

Psychotherapist Trish Murphy observes that, of the couples she encounters in her professional practice, "people only give up after a huge struggle".

"My experience is people don't break a marriage up lightly," she notes. "In fact, they feel quite desperate to give it a shot."

Like Miley and Liam, many Irish couples marry after a long time together only to find out quickly that married life doesn't quite live up to expectations.

"I think the issue is that [they're] feeling let down by marriage when they didn't think it would even make that much difference," she explains. "There's a natural kind of 'next step' in the developmental stage of a relationship, but if you take too long to take that, there can be consequences.

"The danger is that when you do make the decision, it doesn't have the romantic feel and energy you need to keep it going, or maybe people are disappointed after they have built it up over the years. You also have to ask, are people seeing the wedding as the end of the road after all the effort that goes into it, when really it's just the beginning?"

Kavanagh notes that it's entirely possible to bounce back stronger and wiser after a short-lived marriage.

"There's a lot to be learned from these short-lived marriages," he says, "although if people haven't entered therapy and processed it properly, they are likely to repeat these mistakes again with someone else."

Irish Independent