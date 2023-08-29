‘I wore black to my wedding’: the brides who ditched the traditional white dress
White is still the most-coveted colour for a bride’s big day, but a growing number are choosing to buck convention
Wedding season in Ireland spans from May to September so while summer might be almost over, wedding season is not. They will continue apace for some weeks to come, with would-be brides all over the country making last-minute decisions about their outfits to ensure that they look and feel their best on their big day.