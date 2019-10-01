I do - again: Why a second wedding can be twice the fun

Last month, the couple enjoyed a second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends, officiated by Jamie Laing, Matthews' former Made in Chelsea co-star. The ceremony took place at the Westminster Boating Base in London, while Dubliner Vogue wore a Kate Halfpenny bridal jumpsuit.

The pair married last year for the first time in a smaller ceremony at the Glen Affric Estate in Cannich, Scotland while Williams was pregnant with their first son, Theodore.

The wedding was covered in an exclusive and lucrative deal by Hello! magazine, but only a cynic might suggest that their nuptial go-around was a money-making exercise. Rather, the couple noted that many of their London-based pals couldn't make the original wedding date, so the two decided to hold a London bash. The second ceremony also allowed Theodore, now a toddler, to have a more central role in the day.

It's a trend that certainly seems to be catching on in celebrity circles: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber said 'I Still Do' yesterday at Palmetto Bluff, a private and estate in South Carolina. It was a lavish celebration, compared to the secret courthouse ceremony they had in New York a year ago. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also opted for a second wedding ceremony earlier this year, after tying the knot in Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May.

It may sound like the height of extravagance, but many couples have opted for a double ceremony for more low-key reasons.

Gina and Chris

For Róisín O'Donovan, who has been living in Zurich for the last seven years, it made sense to marry her husband Pascal in a low-key, local ceremony first.

"We got married here for practical reasons - the law is pretty straightforward here and it made sense to get married here. Besides, a wedding for all our friends and family in Zurich would have been hugely expensive."

In August, the two married in a Zurich registry office in front of their families, dressed in non-wedding garb, followed by intimate drinks and a low-key dinner. They decamped to Bellinter House in Meath last weekend for a much more informal bash, where friends and family from all over the world flew in to help them celebrate. The couple didn't have bridesmaids or groomsmen at their second wedding, and asked guests to make charity donations.

"I kept joking that at the Bellinter House [ceremony], I was going to say 'no' during the vows," she smiles. "It took a lot of pressure off us and gave us a couple of weeks to get used to the fact that we were married. As a production, the Bellinter wedding was very chilled. I'd totally recommend it, if possible."

Fiona Timoney renewed vows with Brendan a year after they first wed

Dubliner Gina Dunne is just home from her dream wedding in Marbella to her husband Chris. The ceremony was sun-dappled, glamorous and lavish - a contrast to the low-key afternoon where the couple 'officially' married in a Dublin registry office.

"When you get married in Spain and it's not in a church, you need to do the paperwork here [in Ireland]," explains Dunne. "We hadn't planned on making it a big thing at all - in fact, when we got there, we were surprised that we had to do our vows, as opposed to just signing the paperwork. We just sort of rocked up there."

Accompanied by just seven members of their family, Gina wore a white tuxedo, while a family friend made up a floral buttonhole and bouquet for the couple. They repaired to the Shelbourne for a celebratory drink, then to Marco Pierre White's restaurant afterwards. A fortnight later, they welcomed 108 guests from all over the world to their Marbella bash, where Chris's sister Ariana was the celebrant.

"We didn't want to take anything away from the big day, so we didn't even really tell anyone we had married in Dublin. We wanted the ceremony in Spain to feel like the real deal.

Fiona and Brendan

"Both days were just so lovely - we didn't think about the Dublin event too much and we were pleasantly surprised at how personal it felt to say our vows there in front of our family."

Sligo-based Fiona Timoney, meanwhile, married her husband Brendan 17 years ago, and renewed her vows a year later. The two were living in Australia and had been dating for a few months when they were told by an immigration lawyer that getting married was the best way for Brendan - then coming to the end of his work visa - to stay in the country.

"We had a month to plan the wedding and we worked hard to have a small, nice intimate ceremony," she recalls. "We got married in a hotel in the countryside in Canberra, with four members of my family present."

Fiona recalls that there were a few naysayers who had opinions galore on their flash decision, and once the two realised they were a great fit, they decided to renew their vows a year later. The ceremony, held in Canberra's Botanical Gardens, cost less than €5,000.

"We knew we couldn't get all of our ducks in a row to have what we wanted in a wedding the first time around," she recalls. "In fact, lots of people didn't even know I was dating. But I knew if we could show people how solid we were after the first year, it would mean a lot to us. People still say it was one of the best weddings they had been to, and there was no pressure for us as we'd done all the formalities. More than anything, it was a chance for our families and friends to come together and have a party. It wasn't so much for us as it was for them."

Vogue Williams wed Spencer Matthews twice. Photo: Courtesy of Hello!

On the idea that the two-event wedding is an extravagance too far, Fiona adds: "If it was two weddings with the same amount of people, I would tend to agree. There are definitely brides who are a bit 'it's all about me'. But if you see it for what it is - a celebration of love - then there's no need to take it too seriously. In having a ceremony in front of my family and friends, there was definitely that legitimacy and acknowledgement, so why not?"

Celebrant Karen Dempsey (reverendkaren.ie) has noticed a slight increase in the two-event wedding in Ireland: "I've had couples who have had three ceremonies," she notes. "I find that one party might not be from Ireland, so they will have one wedding abroad, then travel home and have another ceremony here. Usually, they are catering for two or three different groups in their social circle.

"You could say on the one hand, 'no one wants to go to multiple ceremonies for one couple', but no-one expects people to come three times to their marriage ceremonies," she adds. "The other way of looking at is, these are people who are really into their marriage, and it's really important to them, so they want to include all of their family and friends."

