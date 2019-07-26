Home and Away actor stars James Stewart and Sarah Roberts wed in dreamy Dublin ceremony

Home and Way stars Sarah Roberts and James Stewart have married in a fairtytale wedding in Dublin.

The couple exchanged vows in a secret ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of the city, the same luxurious venue chosen by David and Victoria Beckham for their legendary nuptials.

Sarah (34) wore an intricately beaded strapless gown designed by the Melbourne-based fashion house Alin Le' Kal complete with a full length veil while James (43) kept it simple with a black tuxedo.

For the reception, she opted to swap the floor-length dress for a white satin halterneck with floral detail.

The Australian couple, who have been together since October 2017, announced their engagement on social media in December 2018 after James popped the question at the scene of their first date.

The couple first met on the set of Home and Away where their on-screen characters, Willow Harris and Justin Morgan, developed a romantic relationship.

While the TV soap relationship experienced plenty of ups and downs before finally calling it quits, the real life couple's romance blossomed.

Before dating Sarah, James was in a relationship with another Home and Away co-star, Isabella Giovinazzo.

The actor was also previously engaged to his former Packed To The Rafters co-star Jessica Marais and the two have a daughter together.

In an interview with TV Week before the wedding, Sarah hinted that they had chosen a fairytale destination for the big day.

"I'm going to feel like Cinderella on the day, but not necessarily because of the dress," she said. "It could be because of the venue."

Luttrellstown Castle is located on a sprawling 567-acre site just outside Dublin city and the 15th century estate promises an exclusively "unique, luxurious, fairy-tale setting."

