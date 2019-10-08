Hailey Bieber shares first photos of her custom wedding dress - with an unusual message

The model drafted in the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection to help her create her "dream dress", which featured unique embroidery.

She wrote on Instagram: "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation (sic)"

Hailey posted a picture of her and Justin, her beautiful dress on fully display including the words "til death do us part" embroidered at the end of the train.

Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber in South Carolina. Picture: Instagram

Virgil also shared a picture of the gown, captioning it: "when @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that's a "yes" too. love you guys since time, for time (sic)"

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows front of around 150 guests - including Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith - in the Somerset Chapel within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.

It's believed the ceremony was conducted by Justin's pastor Judah Smith, while Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.

Guests had been served cocktails before the wedding and trays of champagne were on hand as they made their way to the Wilson Ballroom for dinner.

The night before their wedding, the couple gathered their loved ones together for a pre-wedding sleepover, where they hosted a screening of 'The Notebook'.

As well as the film, Justin and Hailey, 22, hosted fun and games at their carnival themed pre-wedding party, and put on a whole spread of ice cream and candy, along with a giant dance bash, bowling, and a big game of capture the flag.

Once their wedding was done and dusted, Justin uploaded a photograph of the newlyweds sharing a smooch and wrote: "My bride is [fire emoji].

Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber in South Carolina. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors