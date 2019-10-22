France's Prince Napoléon marries Countess Olympia in breathtaking Paris wedding

Royal-adjacent weddings are a dime a dozen these days, but few include the grandeur of the former Imperial House of France.

Prince Napoléon, a descendant of Napoléon Bonaparte, married another descendant of the Emperor's wife on Sunday in a lavish ceremony in Paris. Although he formally retains the title of prince, the groom is simply Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte, a 33-year-old private equity manager, celebrating his marriage to Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinnerberg.

Olympia (31) is the great-granddaughter of Karl and also the great-great-great niece of Napoléon's wife, Archduchess Marie-Louise of Austria; meaning the newlyweds are distantly related by marriage. The pair exchanged vows at Les Invalides, a fitting chocie as among its myriad museums and monuments is the tomb of Napoléon.

They joined their 200 guests at the Fontainebleau Palace, on the outskirts of Paris, and unlike other royal(ish) weddings like Pippa Middletom, there was no social media ban in place and guests on both sides happily shared moments throughout the no-expense-spared big day.

Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and his wife Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg come out of the Cathedral at the end of their Wedding at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/Getty Images)

The bride wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a capelet design and floor length train, eschewing the more dramatic veils of aristocratic brides. Although there was no lack of pomp and circumstance: as they exited the 13th century building as husband and wife, they were greeted by a guard of honour.

The guestlist was also filled with VIPs, including Britain's Princess Beatrice and her new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice of York and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/Getty Images)

Online Editors