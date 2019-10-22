France's Prince Napoléon marries Countess Olympia in breathtaking Paris wedding
European royalty - and their descendants - extend well beyond the Mountbatten-Windsors. The latest ceremony in Paris took place between the descendant of Napoléon Bonaparte and his blue-blooded wife; with a VIP guestlist to match
Royal-adjacent weddings are a dime a dozen these days, but few include the grandeur of the former Imperial House of France.
Prince Napoléon, a descendant of Napoléon Bonaparte, married another descendant of the Emperor's wife on Sunday in a lavish ceremony in Paris. Although he formally retains the title of prince, the groom is simply Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte, a 33-year-old private equity manager, celebrating his marriage to Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinnerberg.
Olympia (31) is the great-granddaughter of Karl and also the great-great-great niece of Napoléon's wife, Archduchess Marie-Louise of Austria; meaning the newlyweds are distantly related by marriage. The pair exchanged vows at Les Invalides, a fitting chocie as among its myriad museums and monuments is the tomb of Napoléon.
They joined their 200 guests at the Fontainebleau Palace, on the outskirts of Paris, and unlike other royal(ish) weddings like Pippa Middletom, there was no social media ban in place and guests on both sides happily shared moments throughout the no-expense-spared big day.
The bride wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a capelet design and floor length train, eschewing the more dramatic veils of aristocratic brides. Although there was no lack of pomp and circumstance: as they exited the 13th century building as husband and wife, they were greeted by a guard of honour.
The guestlist was also filled with VIPs, including Britain's Princess Beatrice and her new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Oh brother: Why the royals are growing apart
- 'Not many have asked if I'm ok' - Meghan Markle reveals vulnerability through pregnancy and new motherhood
- Where did it all go so wrong for Meghan Markle?
- How to be a modern royal - is there ever a chance at a 'normal' life?