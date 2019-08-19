Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed he married his partner Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding on Sunday.

The film star, often considered the most bankable actor in Hollywood, posted two pictures of himself with Hashian on their wedding day against an idyllic backdrop in Hawaii, one of which saw them kissing in front of a sunset.

He wrote: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial.”

The newlyweds' attire was appropriate for the picture-perfect backdrop with the groom choosing white trousers and a crisp white shirt unbuttoned, while the bride wore a white lace gown with long veil dramatically displayed in their portraits.

He has been in a relationship with singer-songwriter Hashian (34) since they met on the set of his film The Game Plan in 2006.

They have two children together – daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, one. Johnson (47) has a daughter Simone from his previous relationship with ex-wive Dany Garcia.

Comedian Kevin Hart and American football star Tom Brady were among those congratulating the couple for their wedding day in the comments on Instagram.

Former WWE star Johnson, best known for roles in the Fast And Furious films and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, was previously married to producer Dany Garcia from 1997 until 2007.

Online Editors