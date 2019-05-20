Designer Luisa Beccaria reveals meaning behind Lady Gabriella Windsor's breathtaking ivory wedding dress

The 38-year-old royal - the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent - tied the knot with her partner Thomas Kingston in front of family and friends including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle on Saturday wearing a stunning ivory gown and tiara, but her initial vision for her big day was very different.

Explaining how the royal initially wanted a blush dress, designer Luisa Beccaria said: "In the very beginning, she didn't even really want a white dress. Her requirements changed a little bit when they decided to marry at Windsor."

A lot of Luisa's design was inspired by the Kent City of London Fringe tiara, which was previously worn by the bride's grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, when she wed Prince George, and also by her mother on her own wedding day, after it was decided Gabriella would also don the headpiece.

Newlyweds Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor share a kiss on the steps of the chapel after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Luisa told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "The tiara is legendary so we knew we should pay credit to it.

"The dress couldn't be as simple as she was thinking. Looking at the pictures of her grandmother, although the dress was completely different, the chicness came from a train so now both dresses have that. To make a dress for the granddaughter of a style icon like that is an honour."

And the designer hoped the royal bride enjoyed her own special "moment" in the spotlight on her big day.

She said: "I think this girl deserves a moment, she is a very quiet and understated, she works hard and she copes with difficult situations in the family. Sometimes it is not that easy, you know? I love her mother, she's an incredibly talented woman but she is a powerful presence.

"I was surprised to see how opinionated and strong Ella is and how she needs to have her own space, her own moment."

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston leave St George's Chapel, following their wedding, in Windsor Castle, near London, Britain May 18, 2019.

