Claudine Keane's brother Ronan weds in Adare Manor wedding - with a six figure price tag and Real Housewife on the guestlist

Since undergoing a multi-million euro transformation in 2016, Adare Manor has become the go-to destination for celebrities and millionaires alike keen to set their nuptials apart and in recent months, including Robbie Brady and Kerrie Harris and Rachel Wyse and Tim Gredley have all celebrated weddings there. On Saturday, however, the worlds of football and celebrity once again collided as the Keanes joined the Palmers for a no-expense-spared bash.

Ronan (29) celebrated his nuptials to long-term girlfriend Zoe Dromgoole in a black tie affair with an impressive guestlist to match the historic surrounds including family friends Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and husband Paul, aka PK.

The Kemsleys' visit to Ireland was a flying one as they were on the tarmac on Shannon Airport in their private jet early the next morning, but the reality tv star made an entrance in a contemporary version of Versace's iconic safety pin dress. Although she usually flies in her glam squad for big trips on the show, she used Irish creatives endorsed by Pippa and Claudine, including celebrity hairstylist Ceira Lambert and makeup and nails from the Glam Room, both of whom came down from Dublin to ensure the guests were red carpet ready.

(L to R) Dorit Kemsley, Claudine Keane and Pippa O'Connor at Ronan Palmer's wedding. Picture: Instagram

Claudine opted for a full-length beaded creme gown and Pippa stuck to her high-street roots in a Rixo wrap dress, accessorising with an elevated Prada hairband.

The bride opted for a mermaid-style gown with a fishtail hem and sweetheart neckline and a dramatic veil, while Ronan and the groomsmen chose classic black tuxedos.

The newylweds danced the night away in the venue's grand ballroom with 200 guests, with prices starting at €225 per person. A minimum of 25 rooms is required to be rented, costing an estimated €1,000 per night. The average cost of a wedding at the plush venue runs above €100,000.

The couple are currently enjoying their mini-moon on site and making the most of the luxurious surrounds.

The Grand Ballroom at Adare Manor

