Caitriona Balfe reportedly marries producer fiancé Tony McGill in Somerset

The 39-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Claire Fraser in 'Outlander' - has reportedly tied the knot with music producer Anthony 'Tony' McGill, who popped the question in 2018 after two years of dating.

According to PEOPLE, Caitriona and Tony tied the knot in St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, in the United Kingdom, on Saturday with just close family in attendance.

The Roman Catholic ceremony was officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk.

Although the pair have yet to confirm the wedding, the church calendar for Saturday shows that a wedding for an A. McGill took place on that day.

Speaking about their engagement at the 2018 Golden Globes, Caitriona said: "It happened over the break. I’m very happy.

Caitriona and Tony have largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight and are rarely pictured together.

They were first seen together in 2015 when a friend shared an Instagram video of the actress sitting on her partner's lap.

They were later photographed together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles while Tony accompanied the actress to the 2016 ceremony for Jodie Foster’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Caitriona's confirmation of her happy news came after Australian journalist Melissa Hoyer recently shared a picture of herself and the Irish actress, in which she described the brunette beauty as "gorgeous and newly engaged", but she later deleted the Instagram post, sparking a number of questions from fans.

