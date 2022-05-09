Bride-to-be plans to enter the world of Bridgerton for her special day

Bridgerton super-fan Phoebe Nolan is well ahead of schedule in planning for her wedding, which is pencilled in for September 2023. Photo: Mark Condren

They met at the Harry Potter Society in UCD, got engaged in Disneyland, are planning a Bridgerton-themed wedding – and, in a Friends TV twist, Phoebe is marrying Ross!

“I am obsessed with Bridgerton. I’ve watched the series, read three of the books and I cannot wait to walk up the aisle to the string quartet version of the Taylor Swift song Wildest Dreams from season one,” says Phoebe Nolan (left).

The level of attention to detail will be clear for all to see when Ms Nolan – a civil servant from Dublin – marries IT specialist Ross Gahan-Suttle in Co Meath in September next year.

From his brocade waistcoat to having Lady Whistledown’s insignia on their stationary, nods to the popular show are in plentiful supply.

“I honestly didn’t think I could find a regency-style dress with high empire line because that’s not in vogue,” said Ms Nolan.

“Then I found a dress at Alice May Bridal Boutique in Foxrock, Dublin, and it had a scooped neckline, little cap sleeves, lace pattern and glass sequins.

“My sister, Isabelle, burst into tears when she saw me in it and said, ‘Now you can have your Bridgerton wedding’.”

Ms Nolan did a master’s in classics at UCD, which is where she met her husband-to-be. The couple have enjoyed watching the Netflix series together.

“We are doing the Bridgerton vibe so we are thinking of giving our guests the option to go for it too,” she said. “I don’t think people were that shocked. They were like ‘of course you’d do something like that’. The way we met and got engaged, it makes sense that we do a Bridgerton wedding.”

Holding up her Bridgerton-inspired bouquet and a copy of the first Bridgerton novel, she added: “We don’t do things by halves.”