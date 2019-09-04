All white now: Kathryn Thomas tells of her fairytale wedding day

Newly-wed Kathryn Thomas has revealed the details of her fairytale wedding to restaurateur Pádraig McLoughlin.

The happy couple tied the knot in the plush Kilkea Castle, Co Kildare, last month in front of 200 guests.

In new photos, revealed in this month's 'VIP Magazine' - on sale today - a view of Kathryn's bespoke wedding gown, one of her two dresses on the day, can be seen. The 'Operation Transformation' presenter wowed in her backless wedding dress designed by Umit Kutluk.

Kathryn shows off her sweeping floor-length gown, with an open back and bow detail, accompanied by a quirky head piece. Other photos show Kathryn and Pádraig embracing on the dance floor and sharing a special moment with their daughter Ellie.

Irish Independent